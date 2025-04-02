Jio delights millions of users, extending validity of its popular offer Jio has extended the validity of its Hotstar subscription offer that was launched last month. Users can now enjoy this offer until April 15, 2025. The company is providing a free Jio Hotstar subscription for 90 days with certain plans.

Reliance Jio has decided to extend the validity of its popular offer that began last month, much to the delight of its millions of users. Initially launched just before the IPL (Indian Premier League) season, this offer enables users to enjoy a free 90-day subscription to JioHotstar. Originally available from March 17 to March 31, 2025, the offer has now been extended until April 15, 2025, allowing users to take advantage of it for another 15 days.

So, what’s the deal?

Jio users on the Rs 299 plan will receive a complimentary 90-day subscription to JioHotstar. Additionally, the company is providing a 50-day free trial to both JioFiber and JioAirFiber users. In this cricket season, the Rs 299 plan also comes with 28 days of validity, featuring daily high-speed data of 1.5GB, along with 100 free SMS and unlimited calling.

This exciting offer is available to both new and existing Jio users. Those who subscribed to Jio's Rs 299 plan before March 17 will enjoy the JioHotstar subscription for free for 90 days, with an additional cost of Rs 100. Existing users can claim the offer by recharging with Rs 299, while new users activating a Jio SIM will receive the same benefit upon their first recharge.

In addition, Jio is providing access to over 800 TV channels, countless apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi internet through JioFiber and JioAirFiber, along with a 50-day free trial for new users.

The offer is also included in other plans: users can enjoy a free 90-day JioHotstar subscription with the Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 999 plans. The Rs 349 plan has a validity of 28 days, offering 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with unlimited calling and free SMS. Meanwhile, the Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans provide an extended validity of 84 days.

