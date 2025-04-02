Moto Edge 50 Pro gets huge discount ahead of Moto 60 Fusion launch, now available for Rs 18,000 The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 256GB of storage is now available at a significantly reduced price, allowing you to buy it for less than Rs 18,000.

Motorola is set to unveil its latest device, the Moto 60 Fusion, today, April 2. Just before this new smartphone hits the Indian market, there's been a significant price drop on Motorola’s robust Moto Edge 50 Pro. Released at a premium price last April, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is now available at a much more attractive rate. As Motorola's flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge 50 Pro boasts a range of impressive features, making it an excellent choice for photography and gaming enthusiasts alike. Flipkart is offering its millions of customers an incredible opportunity to purchase this phone at a steep discount.

Moto Edge 50 Pro discount

Currently, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is listed on Flipkart for Rs 41,999, but customers can enjoy a hefty discount of 28 percent, bringing the price down to just Rs 29,999. This marks the first time such a significant reduction has been offered on this high-end device.

In addition to the price cut, Flipkart is providing attractive bank and exchange offers. If you make your purchase using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll receive 5 percent cashback. Additionally, there are significant savings to be had through the exchange program. You can trade in your old phone for up to Rs 27,700, although the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your device. If you manage to get an exchange value of Rs 12,000, you could end up buying this premium smartphone for under Rs 18,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features an eco-leather back with an aluminum frame. It sports a stunning 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 14 and is eligible for three Android updates.

For performance, Motorola has equipped the Edge 50 Pro with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the rear setup, which includes a 50MP, 10MP, and 13MP triple camera system, while a 50MP camera is available for selfies and video calls. Finally, with a sizable 4500mAh battery supporting 125W fast charging, this smartphone is built to keep up with your demanding lifestyle.

