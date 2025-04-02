Alcatel, Nokia-backed company, enters India; will launch new smartphones soon Alcatel is set to launch a new smartphone with a stylus, targeted at the mass segment in India. The company focuses on "Make in India" and will manufacture its smartphones locally.

Alcatel, a French technology brand managed by TCL Communications under a license from Nokia, is gearing up to launch a new lineup of premium smartphones in India. The company plans to debut its first device featuring a stylus aimed at the mass market. Additionally, Alcatel is committed to supporting the Make in India initiative, with its smartphones set to be manufactured locally from day one. This move marks Alcatel as the second smartphone brand to enter the Indian market in 2025. Previously, Acer had planned to launch its smartphone in India on March 25, but that has been postponed, and the company has yet to announce a new release date.

Alcatel has expressed its intention to bring its patented technology and years of expertise to enhance everyday life for users. This isn’t Alcatel’s first foray into the Indian market; the brand was selling cordless mobile phones back in late 1996. However, a change in ownership led to its exit during the smartphone boom.

After merging with Lucent in 2006 to focus on telecommunications equipment, the company was acquired by Nokia in 2016, resulting in its withdrawal from the market at that time.

The Alcatel website currently lists a range of smartphones, including the Alcatel 1B (2022), Alcatel 1L Pro, Alcatel 1V, Alcatel 1L (2021), and Alcatel 1S (2021). However, the company has yet to reveal any details about its first device to be launched in India. Additionally, the website features tablets in its portfolio, such as the Alcatel Smart Tab, TKEE, Alcatel 3 Series, and Alcatel 1 Series. Nevertheless, it remains unclear whether the company plans to introduce these tablets in India.

Meanwhile, Acer is emerging as a new player in the smartphone market. The company recently teamed up with IndKal Technology to launch Acer-branded phones in India, marking its entry into this competitive arena. While there were hopes for the smartphone to make its debut in December of last year, that timeline was pushed to March and has since been delayed again, with no new launch date announced yet.

