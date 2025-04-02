Jio, Airtel, Vi publish 3G, 4G, 5G coverage maps on their websites as per TRAI mandate In October of last year, TRAI asked telecom operators in India to publish coverage maps on their websites. These maps are now live, but BSNL has not yet caught up.

In India, users have access to 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks provided by four major telecom companies: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea. Until recently, however, consumers had little insight into which type of network or operator was available in their area before purchasing a SIM card. This led to significant problems, including network unavailability, slow internet speeds, and dropped calls. Thankfully, this situation is set to change as telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea now offer network coverage maps on their websites. This shift follows a mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which has required mobile carriers to display geospatial coverage maps online.

Currently, all major telecom operators, except BSNL are providing detailed information on where their wireless services can be accessed. Customers can now visit an operator’s website to select from 2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G networks to see what’s available in their vicinity. This initiative is part of TRAI's revised Quality of Service (QoS) regulations, which took effect on October 1, 2024. Its main goal is to empower consumers by enabling them to make informed choices when selecting their telecom providers.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have all activated their coverage maps online. Airtel users can find their map under "Check Coverage," Jio has it listed as "Coverage Map," and Vodafone Idea provides access through the "Network Coverage" link in the footer of their site.

However, consumers should note the disclaimer from these telecom companies; the coverage shown on these high-level approximation maps may not capture every gap in service. Various elements such as terrain, weather, signal strength, network modifications, construction, and device compatibility can all influence actual coverage and service quality.

Earlier, Airtel has implemented initiatives aimed at enhancing network transparency for Indian customers. As part of Project Leap, which was launched in 2015, Airtel introduced India's first Open Network in June 2016. This initiative provided customers with access to information such as tower maps, areas with weak signal coverage, and zones with strong signal strength. However, it was Airtel’s own initiative.

