1.5 Ton Split ACs get major price cut; Check out deals from Whirlpool, Lloyd, Voltas Exciting discounts are currently available on 1.5 ton Split ACs! You can snag great deals on models from top brands like Whirlpool, Voltas, and Lloyd.

Now is a great opportunity to purchase a 1.5 Ton Split AC at a fantastic price. You can find air conditioners from brands such as Samsung, Lloyd, Voltas, and Carrier for up to 50 percent off. As summer approaches, the demand for air conditioners skyrockets across India. If you're looking to install a new AC in your home, this Amazon offer could be just what you need. Let’s take a closer look at the available AC deals…

Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC

This Voltas air conditioner is currently available at a remarkable 50 percent discount on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs 67,990, you can snag it for just Rs 33,990. Additionally, there's a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on this purchase. Featuring inverter technology, it includes benefits like a 4-in-1 adjustable mode and an anti-dust filter, and it boasts a 3-star energy rating.

Godrej 1.5 Ton

This AC from Godrej is enjoying a discount of up to 26 percent, bringing its price down from Rs 45,900 to Rs 33,990. It comes with a 3-star energy rating and is designed with a 5-in-1 convertible cooling system. Plus, you'll receive a 5-year comprehensive warranty with your purchase.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton

Up for grabs with a 48 percent discount, the Whirlpool AC was originally priced at Rs 62,000 but can now be bought for Rs 32,490. It features a 4-in-1 cooling mode and carries a 3-star energy rating, making it a solid choice for cooling your space.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton

This Lloyd air conditioner also comes with a 3-star energy rating. Priced at Rs 58,990, it can now be purchased for Rs 34,490 after the discount. Furthermore, a coupon offering an additional Rs 1,000 off is available, alongside its 5-in-1 convertible technology.

Carrier 1.5 Ton

The Carrier air conditioner is currently being offered at a generous 44 percent discount. Originally priced at Rs 76,090, it can be yours for just Rs 42,990. This model boasts a 5-star energy rating and comes equipped with features such as inverter technology, a 6-in-1 cooling system, and a smart energy display.

