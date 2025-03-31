WhatsApp users can now add music to their status updates, similar to Instagram notes and posts WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to further enhance its Status update feature. The new feature will allow users to add music to their status from a library of more than a million songs.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion users. While there are many other messaging options available, WhatsApp stands out by regularly adding new features to improve the experience for its users. One exciting update recently introduced is a new way to enhance the Status feature on the app. Now, when users create a new Status, they can add short music clips to their updates. To do this, they just need to tap a music note icon and choose from millions of songs available. Users can share music clips of up to 15 seconds for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos.

This new feature is similar to what’s already available on other apps owned by Meta, like Instagram, where users can add songs to their profiles and posts. However, there's a big difference: the music shared on WhatsApp’s Status is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that only friends can see the songs. WhatsApp itself cannot see the music that users share.

The company has started to make this new feature available to people all around the world, and it will continue to roll out over the next few weeks.

In other news, the government's efforts to tackle cyber fraud are continuing and show no signs of slowing down. As of February this year, over 780,000 mobile SIM cards, more than 3,000 Skype accounts, and around 83,000 WhatsApp accounts have been blocked. This information was shared in the Lok Sabha by Bundi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Minister of State for Home, in response to a question about what actions are being taken to combat online fraud.

To break it down further, by the end of February, authorities had blocked more than 781,000 SIM cards that were linked to fraudulent activities. Additionally, they have also disabled 208,469 unique identification numbers for mobile devices, known as IMEI numbers. These numbers were flagged by police and other investigative agencies because the devices associated with them were involved in online crimes.

ALSO READ: Government to own majority stake in Vi, what does it mean for users?