Jio's affordable plan offers 90-day subscription to Zee5, SonyLiv at just Rs 12 per day Those who love Zee and Sony shows can access their OTT platforms at an affordable price with Jio's 90-day recharge plan, which also includes other benefits.

Reliance Jio stands as the largest telecom operator in India, boasting a subscriber base of over 460 million. The company offers a diverse range of recharge plans that include unlimited calling, SMS, and data. With the shift from traditional television to over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Jio has also introduced several recharge options that come with OTT benefits. Among the top entertainment channels in India are Zee and Sony, and for those who love their shows but are constantly on the move, these channels can be accessed through their respective OTT platforms, Zee5 and SonyLiv.

If you are a subscriber, you can enjoy free access to these platforms. Jio has a specific recharge plan that provides complimentary access to both Zee5 and SonyLiv. Here are the details you need to know.

Jio Rs 1,049 recharge plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,049 plan offers unlimited voice calling, along with 100 SMS/day and 2GB of daily data for 84 days. In addition, the plan includes 50GB of JioAI Cloud storage and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days. Subscribers will also gain access to ZEE5 and SonyLIV through the JioTV Mobile app. Once users reach their fair usage policy (FUP) data limit, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

It's important to note that Jio is currently offering free access to JioHotstar for a limited time only. This promotion was initially set to expire on March 31, 2025, but has now been extended to April 15, 2025.

