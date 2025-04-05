iPhone 16 128GB now available for Rs 44,000, great upgrade for iPhone 13 users: Here's how to get this deal The price of the iPhone 16 has seen a significant reduction yet again. This latest model from Apple is now available for thousands of rupees less than its initial launch price.

There has been another significant price cut for the iPhone 16. This latest model is now available for Rs 44,000. This price includes a bank discount being offered for those purchasing the phone. After this reduction, the iPhone 16 can now be bought at the same price point as premium Android smartphones. Interested buyers can find this phone at a competitive price on the e-commerce site Amazon.

iPhone 16 discount

Once again, a big price drop has been announced. The starting price for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 73,900 on Amazon, down from the launch price of Rs 79,900. This means a special price cut of Rs 6,000. On top of that, there’s a bank discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis bank credit card. In total, savvy buyers can snag this iPhone for just Rs 69,990. Plus, an exchange offer of up to Rs 27,350 is also available for those trading in their old devices.

If you own an iPhone 13 in excellent condition, you can take advantage of an exchange bonus worth Rs 26,300. This deal effectively reduces the price of the iPhone 16 to just Rs 43,600. However, keep in mind that the actual exchange value of your old device will vary based on its condition.

iPhone 16 specifications

As for the features of the iPhone 16, it boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, supporting 60Hz refresh rates and peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The display also features the Dynamic Island functionality. Under the hood, this phone runs on the powerful A18 Bionic chipset. The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera, while there's a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 16 operates on the latest iOS 18, which introduces the Apple Intelligence feature. Notably, this model also includes a dedicated capture button, enhancing the user experience.

