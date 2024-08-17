WhatsApp to allow users to change chat bubble colour: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature related to chat message bubbles in the app. This feature has been observed in the latest beta version and is expected to roll out to Android users soon. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the beta version for iOS also recently received this feature. As per the shared screenshot from WABetaInfo, a new option will be available in the chat theme settings allowing users to select from a range of colours.

This will result in a change in the default theme along with the colour of the message bubbles in the app. However, the screenshot does not display any specific app colour.

It's worth noting that this new WhatsApp feature is currently undergoing testing and is still in the development phase. As a result, it will be gradually rolled out to more beta users for testing.

This feature is set to function similarly to default themes and message bubbles seen in other Meta-owned social media platforms such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

At this stage, further details about this new WhatsApp feature are limited, and more information will only be available after its official rollout.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp's upcoming update will also bring new features, a revamped interface, and a significant change to the verification tick mark. One of the most notable changes is the transition of the verification tick mark's colour from green to blue.

The familiar green badge associated with verified business accounts on WhatsApp is set to be replaced with a blue colour. This change is part of Meta's broader strategy to harmonise the visual identity across its platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Following the implementation of this change, business accounts on WhatsApp will sport the same blue tick mark that users have come to recognize on Instagram and Facebook. This consistency aims to create a unified look and feel across all Meta-owned platforms, making it easier for users to identify verified businesses, regardless of the app they are using.

