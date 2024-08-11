WhatsApp to introduce ‘Blue Tick’ mark for Business Accounts, replacing the green badge

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Whatsapp

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta has been gearing up for a significant update that will change the way users experience the app. With the new features and a refreshed interface, one of the most notable changes will be the shift in the colour of the verification tick mark which will change from 0green to blue.

WhatsApp to get a Blue Tick mark

The green badge which was associated with verified business accounts on WhatsApp is set to change the colour from green to blue. This alteration has been a part of Meta's broader strategy to unify the visual identity across its platforms- WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Once the new change is implemented, business accounts on WhatsApp will be displaying the same blue tick mark that is already familiar to users of Instagram and Facebook. This change further aims at creating a cohesive look and feel across all Meta-owned platforms, which will make it easier for the users to recognize verified businesses, regardless of the app they have been using.

Who will get the Blue Tick mark on WhatsApp?

As per the information shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new change will initially roll out to iOS users and the business account will be able to use it initially.

The change will align the platform with the verification standards of Meta's other platforms.

This move will further help businesses establish trust with their customers more effectively by using a consistent verification symbol across the ecosystem of Meta.

New features on the way

In addition to the blue tick mark for WhatsApp Business, the platform is further working on several other features that aim at enhancing the user experience. The platform has recently integrated Meta AI, which will bring AI capabilities to WhatsApp.

This addition is said to be just the beginning for the platform, as WhatsApp is further developing video call filters which will help in improving the quality of virtual interactions.

What else to expect on the platform?

Another feature which is expected to enter the platform is the ability to re-share WhatsApp status updates, offering users more flexibility in how they share content on the platform.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been working on a feature that will enable users to transfer photos and files without needing an internet connection, making file sharing even more convenient.

