Apple unveils third public beta for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18: What's new?

Apple has released the third public beta version of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18- which has added several new features on the platform, to the operating systems. This latest iteration enables the users to experience the future of Apple’s mobile platforms firsthand.

Public Beta program

The public beta program will provide valuable feedback to Apple as it will continue developing and polishing iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. Users who have enrolled in the program could download the latest beta versions of OTA (over the air) from the settings of the device- helping Apple to refine the experience ahead of the official release.

Major UI overhaul and multitasking enhancements

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 further introduce significant changes to the user interface, which include a redesigned Home screen and enhanced multitasking capabilities. These updates further aim at providing a more streamlined and efficient user experience, making navigation and app management more engaging.

Focus on AI and personalization

The iOS 18 has redefined the iPhone experience with a focus on artificial intelligence and personalization. The new Apple Intelligence framework will bring powerful writing tools, image generation capabilities and a revamped Siri for the users.

Users could expect a more intuitive interface with a customizable Home Screen and a redesigned Control Center with the new Beta version- making it everyday tasks easier and more personalized.

Enhanced messaging and communication features

iOS 18’s new messaging features help to improve communication with options like scheduled texts, satellite messaging and versatile Tapbacks. These enhancements further provide users with more ways to stay connected and manage their conversations effectively.

Additional security features and other updates

Beyond AI advancements, iOS 18 further offers a range of upgrades across various applications which are there on the platform. Safari further gains intelligent summarization, the Photos app receives a fresh look and password management is simplified with a dedicated app.

For further added security, users could lock individual apps with Touch ID or Face ID, ensuring their data remains protected.

