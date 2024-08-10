WhatsApp testing Avatar feature in profile section: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app used by around 3 billion people worldwide. Due to its user-friendly interface and safety features, it has become people's favorite messaging app. The company regularly introduces new features to enhance the user experience. In the latest update, users can expect a new feature in the profile section on WhatsApp.

The company recently introduced the avatar feature, and now it plans to expand this feature by allowing users to customise their avatars. This information was shared by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp. According to Wabetainfo, the upcoming avatar feature was discovered in the WhatsApp Android beta update available on the Google Play Store. Users can expect to see this new feature soon.

Wabetainfo also shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature, revealing that users will be able to view the avatar of another contact in their info screen. This means users can set an avatar for their profile, and other users can view it by tapping on the profile photo.

WhatsApp is continuously working on new features to enhance user experience. It was recently reported that the company is working on adding filters to improve the video calling experience. Additionally, users can look forward to a feature that allows them to re-share WhatsApp status. Another upcoming feature will enable users to transfer photos and files without an internet connection.

