Ayodhya: 'Surya Tilak' graces Ram Lalla's forehead on Ram Navami | Watch Video Ram Navami 2025: Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a divine moment as a ray of sunlight fell directly on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol, a phenomenon known as the 'Surya Tilak'. This celestial event symbolically marked the birth of Lord Ram, with the sunbeam illuminating the deity's forehead, adding a spiritual glow to the celebrations.

'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at 12 noon when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming a celestial tilak.

Watch video here

Ram Navami 2025

Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. Bhajans, processions, and chanting commemorate this holy day. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Priests perform ‘abhishek’ of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on this auspicious occasion. Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya. On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Also Read: PM Modi greets nation on Ram Navami, to visit Rameswaram today

Also Read: Ram Navami 2025: Devotees in large numbers visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple, take holy dip | Watch