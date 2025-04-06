Pamban Bridge inauguration: PM Modi reaches Rameswaram to open vertical sea bridge | Live updates Pamban Bridge inauguration: The Pamban railway bridge aims to improve the connectivity to the spiritual coastal city of Rameswaram, which is flocked by devotees from different parts of the country and the globe throughout the year.

Rameswaram Pamban Bridge inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the beautiful Pamban railway bridge on Sunday, which is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. The Pamban sea bridge will provide a rail link between the mainland and Rameswaram island.

The Pamban bridge aims to improve the connectivity to the spiritual coastal city of Rameswaram, which is flocked by devotees throughout the year from different parts of the country and the globe.

Ahead of PM’s visit, a trial run was conducted on the Pamban Railway bridge overlooking the pristine sea. The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.

Following this, he will visit the world famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation.

All you need to know about the Pamban Bridge: