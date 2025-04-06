Pamban Bridge inauguration: PM Modi reaches Rameswaram to open vertical sea bridge | Live updates

Rameswaram Pamban Bridge inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the beautiful Pamban railway bridge on Sunday, which is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. The Pamban sea bridge will provide a rail link between the mainland and Rameswaram island.
The Pamban bridge aims to improve the connectivity to the spiritual coastal city of Rameswaram, which is flocked by devotees throughout the year from different parts of the country and the globe.
Ahead of PM’s visit, a trial run was conducted on the Pamban Railway bridge overlooking the pristine sea. The PM will remotely operate the vertical lift mechanism of the bridge and flag-off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span, the first of its kind in the country.
Following this, he will visit the world famous Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation.
All you need to know about the Pamban Bridge:
-
Built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, the Pamban Bridge is constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.
-
The bridge is 2.08 kilometres in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of larger ships while ensuring seamless train operations.
-
The vertical sea bridge also holds a deep cultural significance, as according to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.
-
The bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. The Pamban bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs.
-
It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.