WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature development which will enable users to engage in real-time voice conversations with the help of its existing chatbot- Meta AI. As per the WABetaInfo report, the upcoming feature aims at enhancing user interaction and making AI conversations more accessible and dynamic.

New Meta AI voice chat mode in development: What to expect?

The new Meta AI voice chat mode is currently under development and it was spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for iOS 24.16.10.70. The upcoming feature will enable the users to choose from a selection of default voice options for Meta AI to respond to their queries.

The ability to customize the AI's voice further aims at providing a more personalized user experience.

User-controlled voice interactions

The voice chat mode will not be enabled by default (as per the reports), giving the users full control over their interactions. Users will have the option to stop the voice conversation at any time.

To ensure privacy, the instant messaging platform will provide a privacy indicator for iOS devices, which will inform the users if their microphones are in use or not. This feature will further assure users that Meta AI is no longer listening to their queries once the conversation is terminated.

Managing Meta AI's voice and interactive features

WhatsApp is further working on additional features which enable the users to manage Meta AI's voice, which provides an interactive experience. Users will be able to turn on the captions and transcripts, by converting ‘speech to text’ during voice conversations with the AI chatbot.

This feature has been designed to enhance accessibility and provide users with a visual reference of their interactions.

Configurable voice output modes

As per the report, users will have the option to configure Meta AI's voice output with two modes:

Brief

Full

The Full mode will generate detailed and comprehensive answers, ideal for complex queries or whenever detailed information is needed.

On the other hand, the Brief mode will provide concise and to-the-point answers, catering to users who prefer quick responses without lengthy explanations.

