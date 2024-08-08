Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

WhatsApp aims to improve the functionality and user experience of Meta AI's voice capabilities. As development continues, these enhancements promise to make AI interactions more customizable, intuitive, and user-friendly for WhatsApp users.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 9:43 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature development which will enable users to engage in real-time voice conversations with the help of its existing chatbot- Meta AI. As per the WABetaInfo report, the upcoming feature aims at enhancing user interaction and making AI conversations more accessible and dynamic.

New Meta AI voice chat mode in development: What to expect?

The new Meta AI voice chat mode is currently under development and it was spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for iOS 24.16.10.70. The upcoming feature will enable the users to choose from a selection of default voice options for Meta AI to respond to their queries. 

The ability to customize the AI's voice further aims at providing a more personalized user experience.

User-controlled voice interactions

The voice chat mode will not be enabled by default (as per the reports), giving the users full control over their interactions. Users will have the option to stop the voice conversation at any time.

To ensure privacy, the instant messaging platform will provide a privacy indicator for iOS devices, which will inform the users if their microphones are in use or not. This feature will further assure users that Meta AI is no longer listening to their queries once the conversation is terminated.

Managing Meta AI's voice and interactive features

WhatsApp is further working on additional features which enable the users to manage Meta AI's voice, which provides an interactive experience. Users will be able to turn on the captions and transcripts, by converting ‘speech to text’ during voice conversations with the AI chatbot. 

This feature has been designed to enhance accessibility and provide users with a visual reference of their interactions.

Configurable voice output modes

As per the report, users will have the option to configure Meta AI's voice output with two modes:

Related Stories
WhatsApp makes it easy for users to access their 'favourite' contacts: Details here

WhatsApp makes it easy for users to access their 'favourite' contacts: Details here

Scammers stealing money by sending fake e-challan messages on WhatsApp: Here's how THIS scam works

Scammers stealing money by sending fake e-challan messages on WhatsApp: Here's how THIS scam works

How to put app lock on WhatsApp Web: An easy guide

How to put app lock on WhatsApp Web: An easy guide

WhatsApp to introduce username creation feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp to introduce username creation feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp introduces a new feature to transfer large files without internet

WhatsApp introduces a new feature to transfer large files without internet

How to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels: An easy guide

How to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels: An easy guide

How to share WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story? An easy guide

How to share WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story? An easy guide

How to hide Online Status on WhatsApp? An easy Guide

How to hide Online Status on WhatsApp? An easy Guide

DMRC commuters can now add money to their smart cards via WhatsApp: Here's how

DMRC commuters can now add money to their smart cards via WhatsApp: Here's how

How to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups? An easy guide

How to stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups? An easy guide

WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp chats: How to hide private chats without any hint

WhatsApp chats: How to hide private chats without any hint

  • Brief
  • Full

The Full mode will generate detailed and comprehensive answers, ideal for complex queries or whenever detailed information is needed.

On the other hand, the Brief mode will provide concise and to-the-point answers, catering to users who prefer quick responses without lengthy explanations.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 series set to launch on August 13 in the US: What to expect?

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 goes for sale via Flipkart: First look and impression

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement