Google Pixel 9 series set to launch on August 13 in the US: What to expect?

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to launch on August 14 in India (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on August 13), and excitement is building for the upcoming smartphone lineup. The series is said to unleash around four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Although Google has just teased the two upcoming smartphones- the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the official specs remain under the wrap.

Although, the leaks have provided insights into the expected features and upgrades.

Expected display features

Leaks have suggested that the upcoming Pixel 9 will come with a 6.3-inch display and be available in four colour variants- black, light gray, porcelain, and pink. It will have sharp rounded corners, a matte back finish and polished metal edges.

The Pixel 9 Pro is rumoured to have a similar 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL might boast a larger 6.8-inch screen. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is further expected to feature a 6.3-inch outer display and an 8-inch main screen when unfolded.

Battery and charging capabilities

As per the report filed by GSMArena, it was indicated that the Pixel 9 series will support fast charging speeds. Both- the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro could charge up to 55 per cent in 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may reach 70 per cent when plugged in using a new 45W USB-C type charger.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be backed by a 5,060mAh battery, which promises up to 24 hours of life, which could be extended to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Processor and performance

The Pixel 9 series is rumoured to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, which offers improved performance. The standard model- Pixel 9 might feature 12GB of RAM, while the Pro models, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might feature 16GB of RAM.

Camera

The Pixel 9 is further expected to have a 10.5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls/conferences. The smartphone will come with a dual rear setup with a 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro might feature a 42MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 10MP front shooter and a triple rear camera setup- a 48MP main sensor + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto lens.

AI features and capabilities

The Pixel 9 series has confirmed to integrate Google AI and Gemini in its upcoming smartphones. Expected AI features which will include Magic Editor, may support text prompts for easier image editing, and an ‘Add Me’ feature to insert users into group photos.

Circle to Search

Further, the smartphone is said to come with a Circle to Search feature for enhanced search functions, and Pixel Screenshots for easier information retrieval from screenshots. Pixel Drops may also offer exclusive features for Pixel 9 users.

These details are based on the leaks and rumours which have surfaced so far, and the official specifications are expected to be revealed soon, during the launch event.

