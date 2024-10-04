WhatsApp rolls out Share Likes, Private Mentions for Status Updates: Here's how they work

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp has made improvements to its Status feature by introducing two new updates. The company has rolled out Share Likes and Private Mentions to the Status feature. With the newly added Status Likes allow users to privately express their appreciation for a status using a heart emoji, while Private Mentions allow users to tag specific contacts in their status updates. These new features follow the recent updates to WhatsApp video calls. If you want to learn more about these newly introduced features, here are all the details you need.

WhatsApp Share Likes

Users can now express appreciation or approval for a status by using a heart emoji. When a user reacts, the recipient receives a notification, and all reactions are neatly organised in the viewers sheet alongside those who viewed the status. This feature is now available to a wider audience.

How WhatsApp Share Likes differ from other platforms:

Unlike traditional social media platforms, WhatsApp's Status Likes are private. This means that only the person who posted the status can see who liked it. Additionally, there is no like counter, so other people cannot see how many people liked the status update.

Private mentions:

The Private mentions feature allows users to highlight specific contacts in their status updates, ensuring that these contacts receive a notification and a private message when they've been mentioned. As the blog post explains, the mention remains hidden from other viewers of the status, maintaining privacy for both the sender and the recipient. In addition, the mentioned contacts can easily reshare the status with their own audience while keeping the identity of the original creator confidential.

Who will get these features:

The status like reaction feature, along with the ability to mention contacts, is available to some users who install the latest updates of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, and it is rolling out to more people over the coming weeks.

