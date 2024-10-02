WhatsApp rollouts two new features to enhance video calling experience for its users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp new video calling features

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform that is used by billions of users around the world. The company routinely adds new features to improve its users’ experience. After the rollout of new improvements to video calling features, the platform has also gained popularity as a video conferencing tool. It is now used as an alternative to Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. To further improve the video calling experience on the platform, the company has recently rolled out two new features for its users. The newly rolled-out features are Filters and Backgrounds on video calls.

The new filters on video calls will help users add an artistic feel to their videos. In addition to this, the new Background feature will help users keep their surroundings private. They can also replace their surroundings with a virtual coffee shop or living room for a clean and polished look on video calls.

There are 10 filters and backgrounds to choose from. In addition to this, users can select and mix a wide range of options to create something unique.

Furthermore, the company has also rolled out Touch up and Low Light options on video calls which will enhance the look and brightness of users' environment on video calls.

How to use Filters and Backgrounds on WhatsApp video calls

These new features are available during 1:1 or group video calls. Interested users can use these features by selecting the effects icons on the top right of the screen. It will give them a selection of filters and backgrounds. Users can choose the one that suits their mood.

The company has started rolling out these effects and they will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

