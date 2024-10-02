iPhone SE to launch in 2025 with a new design: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone SE

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air early next year. The company has not updated its iPhone SE for a while and the upcoming iPhone SE is likely to feature significant design changes. Apple last updated this model in 2022 when it added the 5G feature. As per the report, the new iPhone will feature changes in its forehead and bezels. However, the company will keep the same chassis design for the iPad Air and an update will mainly focus on internal components.

New iPhone SE design and specifications (expected)

As per the report, the new iPhone SE will be similar to iPhone 14 in design. It will get an all-screen design with Face ID unlock. The upcoming iPhone is likely to get an OLED panel and will feature a 'notch' cutout which will house Face ID sensors and camera. However, unlike other iPhones, it will only get single camera at the back.

The upcoming iPhone SE will also get Apple intelligence features and will be powered by an A18 chip to support these features. The company is likely to remove its signature iOS home button from its lineup with this upcoming model.

New Apple iPad Air expected changes

The company recently released the M2 iPad Air so the 2025 iPad Air may get updates to its keyboard accessories. The keyboard is likely to get features such as a function row and a larger trackpad.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently announced the date for its Diwali Sale 2024. The upcoming sale is expected to feature substantial discounts and offers on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

Prospective buyers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of trade-in options and bank offers to further reduce the cost of their preferred Apple products. The Apple Diwali Sale 2024 is scheduled to commence on October 3. A teaser posted on Apple India's website reads, 'Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date'.

While specific details regarding the discounts and deals on individual products have not been revealed yet, customers can anticipate attractive offers on popular items such as the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch.

