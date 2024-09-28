iPhone 16 Series, 15 Pro models to soon get AI features with iOS 18.1 update: Here's what's all on cards

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone artificial intelligence features

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 16 Series smartphone globally. The new iPhone comes with the iOS 18 operating system. One of the main highlights of this new iPhone operating system is Apple Intelligence features which are Apple’s AI-based features. Due to processor requirements, these features will only be available in selected Apple devices including the iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to iPhones, these features will also be available on iPad Pro (M1 and later), iPad Air (M1 and later), MacBook Air, (M1 and later), MacBook Pro (M1 and later), iMac (M1 and later), Mac mini (M1 and later), Mac Studio (M1 Max and later) and Mac Pro (M2 Ultra).

Apple is all set to roll out Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 18.1 update which is all set to arrive soon. Here is a list of all Apple Intelligence features that will come with the new updates.

The new features include tools to help you improve your writing, the ability to easily remove unwanted objects from your photos, and the option to create a Memory movie by simply typing a description.

You can also now search for photos and videos using natural language, receive more useful notification summaries, and benefit from enhancements to Siri, including a more natural voice and the ability to type to Siri.

Additionally, you'll find improvements in managing emails and messages, such as prioritising important messages and using smart and informative replies and summaries.

Lastly, the update includes features to reduce distractions and allow only important alerts through.

Meanwhile, The iPhone 16 series was recently released worldwide, and all models have been available for purchase since September 20. However, some users of the newly released iPhone 16 Pro have reported issues with the phone's touchscreen.

According to reports on social media platforms and a 9To5Mac article, users have experienced unresponsive touch screens when swiping or tapping the phone. Many iPhone 16 Pro users have voiced their concerns online, citing difficulties in interacting with the phone's display. The lack of responsiveness may be due to a bug caused by either hardware or software issues.

