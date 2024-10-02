Microsoft's new 'Bing generative search' sparks concerns among content creators: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Bing generative search

Microsoft has launched generative AI overview feature for its Bing Search. The newly launched feature, known as Bing generative search, was created after Google rolled out its AI overviews for everyone. Users who are interested in using Bing generative search can search for 'Bing generative search' on Bing to invoke it. The company is also working on an option to easily summon this feature for 'informational queries'. This feature uses a mix of AI models. When a user seeks a response to a query, it aggregates information from around the web to generate a summary along with links to sources.

Microsoft, similar to Google AI overviews, has given the option to users to dismiss AI-generated summaries from the search page.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, the technology comprehends search queries, leverages a vast array of information sources, dynamically aligns content, and presents search results in a novel AI-generated format to better address user intent. Microsoft asserts that Bing generative search, an advancement of the AI-generated chat answers introduced on Bing in February 2023, offers more dependable fulfillment of user queries. Nevertheless, instances of AI-generated search results yielding inaccurate outcomes have been extensively documented.

Following a pilot program in July, Bing generative search, although still in the developmental phase, commenced its rollout to all U.S. users.

Why search overviews are a concern for content creators

AI-generated summaries pose a threat to the traffic of the websites they derive information from. A study has shown that Google's AI-generated summaries could potentially reduce publisher traffic by about 25 percent due to the de-emphasis of article links.

In July, Microsoft pledged to closely monitor the impact of generative search on publisher traffic and initial data suggested that Bing's generative search did not decrease website clicks. However, there have been no updates on this research from the company.

