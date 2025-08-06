WhatsApp rolls out new scam alert feature for group chats: Here's what's new The new feature aims to protect users from scammers who add their targets to WhatsApp groups and convince them to reveal their other details.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new features to make its app safer for users. With scams on the rise globally, the platform has introduced a new feature to protect users from unwanted groups. People will now receive an alert when they are added to a new group by someone who is not in their contacts. These alerts will include key details about the group, such as the number of members, whether any of their contacts are in it, and the chat's start date.

This new feature also offers tips to avoid scams and gives users the option to exit the group without even viewing the chat. Users can choose to view the chat if they wish to participate.

Rising use of WhatsApp groups for scam

The new feature is particularly relevant as scammers have increasingly used other platforms to find targets before moving to WhatsApp for regular interaction. WhatsApp groups, in particular, have been used for investment scams where perpetrators add targets and then convince them to download other apps to steal their money.

In a related effort, WhatsApp is also working on new approaches to deliver similar alerts for individual direct messages. However, these tools appear to still be in development.

Blocking scam accounts

In addition to these new features, WhatsApp is actively blocking accounts involved in such scams. According to Meta's June compliance report, the platform has banned 9.8 million Indian user accounts. This action was taken due to misuse, spreading rumors, and other violations. WhatsApp has also banned millions of user accounts in India in the past.

WhatsApp has stated that it effectively identifies various forms of objectionable activities and content on its platform. To achieve this, the company has developed a robust abuse detection system that operates in three key phases: account setup, messaging, and monitoring reactions or negative feedback.

