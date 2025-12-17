What is Dhruv64? India’s first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor While India has undertaken smaller-scale chip projects in the past, Dhruv64's 64-bit architecture and 1.0 GHz dual-core design mark a significant leap forward in power and functionality.

New Delhi:

India has reached an important milestone in developing its own semiconductor technology with the introduction of Dhruv64. This is the country's first microprocessor that operates at 64 bits and has a dual-core design running at 1.0 GHz. This achievement is a significant step forward in helping India become more self-sufficient in creating advanced computer chips.

Dhruv64

Dhruv64 is a new type of microprocessor developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) as part of a government initiative aimed at advancing computer technology. This launch is a part of a bigger effort called the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) program, which aims to promote the design and testing of locally made computer chips. This initiative is geared towards boosting the technology sector in India and supporting innovation in homegrown solutions.

Applications and strategic impact

Dhruv64 is designed to be helpful in both business and planning. It uses advanced technology similar to what you find in powerful computer chips. This allows it to be used in a variety of industries, including:

5G infrastructure

Automotive systems

Consumer electronics

Industrial automation

Internet of Things (IoT)

Dhruv64 is an important development that aims to lessen India's reliance on processors made in other countries. This will greatly benefit key areas like defense and advanced computing. Since India uses about 20 percent of all microprocessors produced worldwide, having a homegrown option like Dhruv64 offers an exciting and useful choice for new businesses, educational institutions, and various industries.

Impact on India’s R&D and innovation

The launch of Dhruv64 is a key step in strengthening India’s self-reliant microprocessor ecosystem:

Homegrown Technology: It provides an easy way for small businesses, schools, and industries to create, test, and expand their own technology products. By doing this, they can develop their own technology without relying on imported computer parts.

Cost-Effective Development: It supports prototype development for new system architectures at a lower cost.

Skill Development: India is home to a significant number of chip design engineers, making up 20 percent of the global total. Dhruv64 plays an important role in developing and training future experts in the semiconductor industry, helping to ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals in this high-demand field.

Future Roadmap:The success of this project speeds up the plans for creating the next generation of processors, known as Dhanush and Dhanush+. These new processors are currently being developed.

Open-Source Advantage: Dhruv64 uses open-source technology, which means there are no licensing fees to pay. This makes it affordable and easy to use over time across different devices and systems.

Dhruv64 is the third chip developed as part of the DIR-V Program, which focuses on supporting the development of future microprocessors in India. This initiative aims to boost local technology and innovation in the country.

Chip Name Architecture Fabrication Status Location THEJAS32 32-bit First fabricated chip Silterra facility, Malaysia THEJAS64 64-bit Second fabricated chip Semiconductor Lab (SCL) Mohali, India DHRUV64 64-bit, 1.0 GHz Dual-Core Third fabricated chip Indigenous DHANUSH64 / DHANUSH64+ 64-bit SoC Variants Design and development phase Indigenous

ALSO READ: Receiving silent calls? What they are and why you should block them?