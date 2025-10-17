Voltas Diwali Dhamaka: ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines available at up to 50% discount Voltas has announced its Diwali offers, providing significant discounts on a wide range of home appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines.

New Delhi:

Voltas has announced its annual Diwali sale, offering significant discounts on a wide range of home appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, geysers, and more. Many products are available at prices substantially lower than their initial launch price. Furthermore, the company is offering flexible, easy EMI options as part of its Diwali offer, allowing customers to purchase appliances for as little as Rs 1,088 per month.

Voltas festive offers

The Voltas Diwali sale provides attractive financial benefits, including zero down payment, zero interest, and cashback.

Cashback of up to Rs 6,000 will be available on purchases made with select bank cards.

The company is also offering free installation on products such as ACs and water heaters, although this particular offer is restricted to select AC series and geyser models.

Voltas product discounts

AC offers

A massive discount of Rs 31,300 is being offered on the Voltas 1.5-ton Inverter AC. This 5-star rated AC, which typically sells for Rs 69,990, can be purchased during the sale for Rs 38,690. This inverter AC supports advanced features like the adjustable inverter function, high ambient cooling, super dry mode, and turbo cooling.

Offers on refrigerators

The Voltas Beko series 230-liter double-door refrigerator is available for Rs 12,897 less than its original price. The 3-star rated model, which normally costs Rs 42,990, can be bought for Rs 30,093 with the discount. Additional bank offers are also available.

Other home appliances

Voltas washing machines are available starting at Rs 20,990. The company is selling its washing machines and other appliances at almost half the price. Voltas microwaves start at an initial price of Rs 4,990, while the dishwasher range starts at Rs 19,990.

