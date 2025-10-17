6G shatters records: Successful test achieves speeds far exceeding 5G As 6G testing rolls out globally, a recent trial in the UAE successfully achieved record-breaking internet speeds that are many times faster than those currently provided by 5G.

Preparations for 6G networks are in full swing worldwide, and a testing bed for the technology has already been established in India. While 6G services are expected to launch globally in the coming years, this next-generation technology is currently in the testing phase. Successful recent tests have achieved internet speeds many times faster than 5G, which will prove to be a significant advantage for AI and IoT devices.

Record-breaking 145 Gbps speed

Successful 6G testing was recently completed in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This achievement was part of the Middle East's first 6G Terahertz (THz) pilot project, a joint effort between New York University (NYU) and e&UAE.

During the trials, record-breaking internet speeds were achieved. 6G can provide internet access at speeds of up to 145 Gbps, which is substantially faster than 5G's peak speed of 10 Gbps. According to the report, 6G is capable of transferring internet data with ultra-high capacity.

Enhanced connectivity and intelligence

Testing in this pilot project demonstrated that 6G can deliver not only ultra-high-capacity internet access but also low-latency links and connectivity for extended reality (XR) devices. 6G networks are designed to promote advanced machine-to-machine communication.

While many countries are currently rolling out 5.5G networks to make physical AI services ready, 6G networks are poised to become even more intelligent. With 6G, there will be virtually no interruptions in device connectivity.

Whether in deserts, at sea level, or in airspace, 6G networks will be accessible with high reliability and low latency. This consistency will greatly reduce internet speed drops and ensure continuous connectivity for IoT devices.

