OxygenOS 16 rolls out to OnePlus flagships: Meet the top 5 new features OxygenOS 16 has officially launched in India and will soon roll out to OnePlus' premium models released this year, bringing several features that users are sure to appreciate.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 16 in India. This new operating system, which is the company's customized version based on Android 16, will soon be available on OnePlus's flagship phones. The company rolled out OxygenOS 16 ahead of the expected launch of the OnePlus 15. Users can look forward to several new features and significant changes to the user interface compared to OxygenOS 15.

Here are five new features of OxygenOS 16 that may appeal to users:

Key features of OxygenOS 16

Fluid Cloud and Visual Enhancements

OnePlus has introduced a new feature called Fluid Cloud that makes it simpler for people to receive important updates right on their phone's lock screen. With this feature, you can get live notifications from apps like Spotify for music, sports news, and food delivery services without needing to unlock your phone.

Additionally, OnePlus has given the phone a fresh new look, with smoother edges on the app icons and a soft blur effect on the background. The design for quick settings and the app menu is now clearer and semi-transparent. These updates are designed to make the phone not only more visually appealing but also easier to use.

Plus Mind (AI Experience)

OxygenOS 16 brings some exciting changes, primarily focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). A standout feature is called Plus Mind, which was introduced with the OnePlus 13S. Plus Mind lets users create a sort of virtual memory where they can store photos and record short voice notes that last up to a minute. New OnePlus devices will also include a special button, known as the Plus Key, to easily access this feature. You can access this content anytime by opening the Mind Space app or using AI Search. Simply swiping down on your home screen lets you search naturally and conversationally. For example, you can say things like "poster from last night" or "recipe I saved" to get exactly what you need.

Fluid Animations (Parallel Processing 2.0)

OnePlus calls the underlying technology Parallel Processing 2.0. OxygenOS 16 features significantly improved animations compared to previous operating systems. This includes smoother transitions for apps, navigation gestures, and overall system interactions.

Resizable Icons and Multitasking

In OxygenOS 16, users will have the ability to resize their home screen icons, making them either smaller or larger to suit their preference. Furthermore, the company states that the new user interface is optimized for both smartphones and tablets. OnePlus's Open Canvas feature can now support up to five apps simultaneously.

New Themes, Wallpapers, and Lock Screen Appearance

OnePlus has added a new Flux Theme 2.0 to OxygenOS 16, which supports motion photo and video wallpapers. Users can also add depth effects to their wallpaper interactions. Additionally, the phone's home screen will now offer a full-screen Always On Display option. Users will also be able to customize widgets based on their chosen theme.

