'Right to menstrual health part of right to life': SC mandates free sanitary pads for girls in schools The verdict was passed by a two-judge bench, which also ruled that disabled-friendly toilets should be available in all schools. Private schools will be de-recognised if they fail to provide these facilities, the Supreme Court ruled.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court said on Friday that right to menstrual health is a part of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, as it directed states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that free bio-degradable menstrual sanitary pads are provided to students in all government and private aided schools. It also directed that states and UTs should ensure that separate toilets are available in all schools for female and male students.

The verdict was passed by a two-judge bench that included Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which also ruled that disabled-friendly toilets should be available in all schools. Private schools will be de-recognised if they fail to provide these facilities, the apex court ruled, while also warning that governments would also be held accountable in such cases.

"Access to safe, effective, and affordable menstrual hygiene management measures helps a girl child attain the highest standard of sexual and reproductive health. The right to a healthy reproductive life embraces the right to access education and information about sexual health," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"The right to equality is expressed through the right to participate on equal terms. At the same time, equality of opportunity necessitates that everyone has a fair chance to acquire the skills necessary to access benefits," the court noted.

The top court made the observations while hearing a plea filed by Jaya Thakur in December 2024. In the plea, Thakur sought pan-India implementation of the central government's 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls' in all schools.

During the hearing on Friday, the top court ruled that if menstrual hygiene management measures are not available for girl child, then it undermines the "dignity of a girl child". The court pointed out that privacy "inextricably linked with dignity". Friday's verdict, it noted, is meant for girls who "hesitate" to ask for help in the school.

"We wish to communicate to every girl child who may have become a victim of absenteeism because her body was perceived as a burden, that the fault is not hers. These words must travel beyond the courtroom and law review reports, and reach the everyday conscience of society at large," the Supreme Court said.

