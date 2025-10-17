Dhanteras sale: Xiaomi, Samsung, more 43-inch smart TVs slashed to half price You can buy a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at an incredibly low price during the ongoing Diwali sale on Amazon, with some models available for less than half the price. Plus, you can get an additional bank discount if you make your purchase on Dhanteras.

New Delhi:

If you're planning to buy a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV this Dhanteras, you could save thousands of rupees during the Diwali sale on Amazon. Smart TVs from many brands are available at less than half the price during this sale. Brands like Toshiba, TCL, Samsung, and Xiaomi are selling their Ultra HD-quality smart TVs at significantly lower prices and offering generous discounts.

Top smart TV deals on Amazon

Toshiba

You can purchase the Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for just Rs 19,999. The company has reduced the price of this smart TV by Rs 20,000. Additionally, a bank offer of up to Rs 3,000 is available, meaning you could potentially buy it for as low as Rs 16,999. The TV runs on the Google TV platform and features Dolby Digital, HDR10, and HLG.

Xiaomi

You can save Rs 3,000 on the Xiaomi TV FX Pro model. A Rs 1,500 coupon discount is also being offered. This 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV is available at a 47 per cent discount for Rs 23,999. After all discounts, it will be available for Rs 20,999.

Samsung

You can also get the Samsung 43-inch Vision AI 4K UHD Smart TV at a 39 per cent discount. This smart TV is listed for Rs 33,490. The TV's price has been reduced by over Rs 21,000. Furthermore, you'll receive an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase.

Philips

The Philips 43-inch QLED Smart TV is listed for Rs 21,499. While this smart TV is originally priced at Rs 29,999, it also offers an additional Rs 3,000 discount. You can buy it at a much cheaper price during the Diwali and Dhanteras season.

