Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 17, 2025: Get free gun skins and pets, see list

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released today offer gamers a chance to acquire free in-game items, such as gun skins and pets. However, these codes come with strict restrictions that require quick action. They are valid for a limited time, can only be redeemed by the first 500 gamers, and are region-specific, meaning users can only use them within a particular geographical area. Free Fire MAX users must redeem them quickly to secure their rewards.
Context and availability in India
It is worth noting that while the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, the MAX version remains unbanned and is still available for download from the Google Play Store.
To retain its massive player base, Garena periodically organizes in-game events where players can earn exclusive items. Additionally, players can significantly expand their collection of unique gear by utilising these redeem codes.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 17, 2025:
- K7MJ2Q8LV4RP
- F9QK5M1LN3JV
- Z4PL9Q2MK8RH
- B2QJ7L6KV1MP
- M8QH3M9LR5PJ
- G3MK1Q7KN2RV
- C9QP4M8LV6RJ
- Y5QK2K3MR9PV
- D6MJ7Q4LP8JR
- N1QH5M2KV7RL
- J8PL3Q9MN6PV
- E7QJ9K4LR1MJ
- S4MK6Q7LV3RP
- V9QP2M5KN8LJ
- O3QH8L9MR2PV
- L5MJ1Q3KV7RP
- X8QK4M6LN5PJ
- R2PL9Q1MK3VH
- H6QJ7K8LR9MP
- A4MK3Q2LV5RJ
- T9QP6M9KN1LV
- B7QH2L4MR8PJ
- M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
- G9QK1M7LN4PJ
- Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
- D4QJ9K6LN7PV
- N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
- J1QP7M2KR5LV
- E5QH4L8MK9PJ
- S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
How to redeem Free Fire codes
To successfully claim your items, follow these steps:
- Visit the official code redemption website: Navigate to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log In: Sign in using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Locate the Banner: A redeem banner will be displayed on the page. Click on this banner to proceed.
- Enter the Code: Input one of the redeem codes above into the designated field.
- Confirm Redemption: Press the Confirm button.
- Once the code is successfully redeemed, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.
Important disclaimer
Please be aware that the original Free Fire game is banned in India, though the MAX version is available. These redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. If a code has expired or is being used outside its designated region, you will likely receive an error message upon redemption.
