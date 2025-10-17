Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 17, 2025: Get free gun skins and pets, see list The latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes from Garena offer players free gun skins, pets, and other valuable items that can help them increase their in-game rank.

New Delhi:

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released today offer gamers a chance to acquire free in-game items, such as gun skins and pets. However, these codes come with strict restrictions that require quick action. They are valid for a limited time, can only be redeemed by the first 500 gamers, and are region-specific, meaning users can only use them within a particular geographical area. Free Fire MAX users must redeem them quickly to secure their rewards.

Context and availability in India

It is worth noting that while the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, the MAX version remains unbanned and is still available for download from the Google Play Store.

To retain its massive player base, Garena periodically organizes in-game events where players can earn exclusive items. Additionally, players can significantly expand their collection of unique gear by utilising these redeem codes.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 17, 2025:

K7MJ2Q8LV4RP

F9QK5M1LN3JV

Z4PL9Q2MK8RH

B2QJ7L6KV1MP

M8QH3M9LR5PJ

G3MK1Q7KN2RV

C9QP4M8LV6RJ

Y5QK2K3MR9PV

D6MJ7Q4LP8JR

N1QH5M2KV7RL

J8PL3Q9MN6PV

E7QJ9K4LR1MJ

S4MK6Q7LV3RP

V9QP2M5KN8LJ

O3QH8L9MR2PV

L5MJ1Q3KV7RP

X8QK4M6LN5PJ

R2PL9Q1MK3VH

H6QJ7K8LR9MP

A4MK3Q2LV5RJ

T9QP6M9KN1LV

B7QH2L4MR8PJ

M5MJ8Q3KV6RP

G9QK1M7LN4PJ

Y2PL5Q8MR3VK

D4QJ9K6LN7PV

N8MK3Q9LV2RJ

J1QP7M2KR5LV

E5QH4L8MK9PJ

S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How to redeem Free Fire codes

To successfully claim your items, follow these steps:

Visit the official code redemption website: Navigate to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log In: Sign in using your Free Fire account credentials.

Locate the Banner: A redeem banner will be displayed on the page. Click on this banner to proceed.

Enter the Code: Input one of the redeem codes above into the designated field.

Confirm Redemption: Press the Confirm button.

Once the code is successfully redeemed, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Important disclaimer

Please be aware that the original Free Fire game is banned in India, though the MAX version is available. These redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. If a code has expired or is being used outside its designated region, you will likely receive an error message upon redemption.

