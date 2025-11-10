Vodafone Idea increases price of Rs 1,999 plan, users now face extra cost Vodafone Idea has shocked customers by hiking the price of its annual ₹1,999 plan. Find out the exact amount of the new price increase.

New Delhi:

Telecom companies are raising prices, and this trend is set to continue into 2025. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has raised the cost of its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by Rs 250, making it more expensive for customers. The Vi Rs 1,999 plan now costs Rs 2,249. This revision has dealt a substantial blow to its annual plan customers, a move Vi claims was necessary due to unsustainable current rates.

This information comes from a Telecom Talk report, which notes that Vi offers a total of 100 prepaid plans to its customers, including this annual plan that provides voice, data, and SMS benefits. Now that the price of the plan has been raised from Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,249, customers will also receive some additional benefits.

Previous Rs 1,999 plan details

The original Rs 1,999 plan provided customers with unlimited voice calls and a generous allowance of 3,600 text messages. Users could choose between 24GB or 36GB of data, depending on their location, and the plan was valid for a full year. If you used up all your data, any extra data you needed would cost Rs 0.50 for every megabyte. Overall, this plan worked out to be about Rs 5.40 per day.

New Rs 2,249 plan details

The updated Rs 2,249 plan has a validity of one year and includes a variety of features:

Unlimited voice calls

3,600 text messages

30GB of data (which is an extra 6GB) or 40GB of data (an extra 4GB), depending on where you live.

Just like the previous plan, if you use up all your data, there will be a charge of Rs 0.50 for every megabyte you use beyond that. This plan costs about Rs 6.16 each day on average.

Data allocation by circle

The circles receiving 30GB of data are:

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai), Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The circles receiving 40GB of data are:

Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, and Odisha.

Vi's plan aligns with Airtel's

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new plan that costs Rs 2,249, and it closely resembles Airtel's Rs 2,249 plan. Both plans offer unlimited calling, 3,600 text messages, and 30GB of data, all with a validity of one year. However, Airtel's plan usually comes with some extra perks, like access to their Perplexity Pro AI feature and free Hello Tunes.

With this revision, Vi's annual voice-centric plan has become more expensive by Rs 250, but it compensates by offering customers additional data.

