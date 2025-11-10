Stop unwanted calls: File complaints against callers via Sanchar Saathi portal in easy steps TRAI has strict rules regarding unsolicited commercial communication. If you are also receiving these calls, here is how you can file a complaint against the callers.

New Delhi:

Many telecom users regularly receive calls from affiliates of banks, insurance companies, and other institutions trying to sell various products. These unsolicited calls and SMS messages disrupt the users' daily work and also make them prone to scams and fraud. New AI-powered scam call detection systems from providers like Airtel and Jio have helped many users avoid such calls. However, problems arise when users receive calls from numbers that are not detected by the AI system and reach their phones.

TRAI's rules against spam calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has formulated strict rules for taking action against such callers. The regulator only permits commercial communication from registered numbers.

As per TRAI regulations:

"No sender, who is not registered with any Access Provider for the purpose of sending commercial communications under regulations, shall make any commercial communication, and in case, any such Sender sends commercial communication, all the telecom resources of such Sender may be put under suspension or may also be disconnected as provided under regulations".

Furthermore, TRAI states that a sender's telephone connection will be liable for disconnection on the first complaint, and their name and address may be blacklisted for a period of two years.

Users can file complaints against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) through the Sanchar Saathi portal.

How to file a complaint against UCC

Follow these steps to file a complaint against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) using the Sanchar Saathi portal:

Go to the Sanchar Saathi Portal and, under 'Citizen Centric Services,' tap on 'Report Suspected Fraud & Unsolicited Commercial Communication'. From the given options, choose to report UCC or spam received through Voice Call or SMS which does not comply with the recipient's consent or registered preferences. Note on Timeliness: Telecom operators can take action only if you file your complaint within seven days of receiving the communication. If your complaint is older than seven days, action will still be taken, but it will only serve to identify the number. Click on 'Continue Reporting' and fill in all the required details, including the number from which you received the UCC.

After registering your complaint, it will be forwarded to the concerned telecom operator for further action.

