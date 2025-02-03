Vodafone breaks ground with satellite video calls, leaving Starlink behind: How will it work?

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE Vodafone makes world’s first space video call from an area of no coverage using a standard mobile phone and commercial satellites built to offer a full mobile broadband experience

Vodafone has recently raised the stakes in the satellite communication race, making a world-first satellite video call from a regular 4G/5G smartphone, much to the tension of Elon Musk's Starlink. The video call was made from a remote location in the Wales Mountains, an area where no terrestrial mobile network exists. According to Vodafone’s CEO Margherita Della Valle, no hardware upgrades were required in the smartphone, making this an innovative leap forward in satellite connectivity.

A milestone for digital connectivity

Vodafone’s achievement is considered a milestone for digital connectivity, as the company plans to roll out this satellite service across Europe in 2026. This breakthrough has created significant tension for Starlink, which has been working on its satellite-based services. While Starlink is still testing its direct-to-sale technology in partnership with T-Mobile in the U.S., Vodafone’s satellite video-calling service has already shown its potential to revolutionize communication.

Vodafone’s BlueBird Service offers 120Mbps speeds

Vodafone's satellite service, known as BlueBird, operates through AST Space Mobile’s Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. The company promises internet speeds of up to 120Mbps, a significant advancement in satellite broadband services. The key point here is that users can access this service using their existing 4G/5G smartphones—no additional hardware is required. This feature could make satellite communication much more accessible, particularly in remote areas.

Starlink’s competition heats up

Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is collaborating with T-Mobile to launch a direct-to-sale satellite service, is still in testing phases. The service, once live, will allow users to make satellite calls without relying on any ground network, especially in emergencies. This service has been integrated into some Apple and Android devices, but it is still working on a global rollout.

As Starlink gears up for its global tests and prepares for entry into markets like India, where Starlink has already secured approval for its satellite broadband service, Vodafone’s early success is likely to add even more pressure on Elon Musk’s company.

The digital connectivity race is on

As satellite technology continues to evolve, Vodafone’s BlueBird satellite broadband service will enhance the competition between Vodafone and Starlink which will likely define the future of global communication services, with both companies working to change how we stay connected, no matter where we are.

