Vivo X300 Ultra with dual 200MP cameras launched; X300s joins lineup

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched its X300 series in China with two new additions: the X300 Ultra and the X300S. These are not just some minor upgrades, but the company has upgraded the devices and upgraded cameras for a more enhanced photography experience, especially with the Ultra. If you are into mobile photography, then these devices are said to be the best (as claimed by the company).

The phone will be available in four variants: X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300S. And for Indians, there is a buzz that Vivo might bring the Ultra there for the first time.

Camera details

Let’s talk cameras, because that’s where the X300 Ultra really flexes. It rocks a triple rear setup, but the stars are the pair of 200MP sensors. One handles your main photos, the other’s for Periscope-style zoom shots. There’s also a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the back, plus a 50MP selfie camera up front. Vivo teamed up with ZEISS on this system and even includes support for teleconverters, so you can zoom in even further.

Performance

The X300 Ultra packs a big 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and HDR are built in. Under the hood, it’s running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip, with up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB of storage. The battery is a hefty 6,600mAh, and you get both 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It runs Android 16 through OriginOS 6, and Vivo wasn’t shy about durability: it meets both IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance standards.

The X300S goes for a balanced flagship vibe. The screen measures a little smaller at 6.78 inches, with a 1.5K resolution—you still get 144Hz speed, though. This one’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage as well. On the camera side, you get a 200MP main sensor, plus 50MP options for telephoto and ultra-wide, and a 50MP selfie lens, so photography’s still strong.

Notably, the X300S actually boasts a bigger battery at 7,100mAh, with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Durability holds up here, too, with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo offers both in a handful of colours. All in all, these phones are ready to battle it out with the top players in the premium flagship world.