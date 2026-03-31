OnePlus Nord 6 India launch near: 50MP Sony camera, IP69 rating confirmed

New Delhi:

OnePlus is gearing up to drop its newest mid-range phone, the Nord 6, in India on April 7. They have already teased a bunch of features, so there is a lot to talk about — especially the camera and durability. You are looking at a smartphone which is loaded with premium specs, and it will be up for grabs on Amazon in several colours.

50MP Sony Camera and 4K Video

This phone is all about the camera. You get a dual rear setup with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia main sensor. It supports 2x zoom, has dual-axis optical image stabilisation, and uses a multi-focus sensor for sharper photos. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens gives you a 112-degree field of view, so group shots and landscapes are covered. For selfies or video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera set in a punch-hole. You can shoot videos in 4K at a smooth 60fps with the back camera.

Built tough with top IP ratings

OnePlus says the Nord 6 is built to last. It comes with a stack of IP ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. So, whether you're dealing with splashes, dust, or even high-pressure water, this phone can take it. Honestly, it’s one of the sturdiest options you’ll find in this price range.

Big performance and sharp display

Inside, you get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, so the Nord 6 is fast and handles games, apps — whatever you throw at it. There’s up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The display is a 1.5K AMOLED with “Sunburst HDR,” reaches a blinding 3,600 nits peak brightness, and runs at a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It even supports Aqua Touch 2.0, which means you can use it with wet fingers — handy when it rains or you spill something.

Huge battery and quick charging

Packing a massive 9,000mAh battery, the Nord 6 easily stands out. Fast charging’s covered too, with 80W SuperVOOC and 27W reverse wired charging. OnePlus is keeping the price somewhere between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000 for India.

All in all, the Nord 6 is shaping up to be a powerhouse, blending style, performance, and durability. If you’re in the market for a new phone, it’s definitely worth watching.