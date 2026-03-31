Apple rolls out iOS 26.5 Beta 1 with Apple Maps Ads, RCS encryption feature

New Delhi:

Apple just rolled out the first beta for iOS 26.5, and honestly, there’s a lot packed in here. If you are a developer or someone who loves poking around new features early, this update opens the door to enhanced messaging security, a new vibe for Apple Maps, and smoother connections with devices outside Apple’s ecosystem.

After dropping the stable iOS 26.4, Apple didn’t waste any time. The 26.5 beta is already in the hands of testers, giving everyone a peek at what’s coming next.

Now, about Apple Maps—this version introduces “Suggested Places,” which basically recommends spots based on what you have been searching and what's nearby. And here’s where things get interesting: according to some recent reports, Apple might start showing ads in those search results. So, businesses could pay to get their locations bumped to the top, but Apple says these listings will be clearly marked as ads. No sneaky stuff.

Messaging gets a big upgrade, too. Apple brought back end-to-end encryption for RCS messages. That means chats between iPhone and Android get locked down and private. There is talk of a settings toggle for this, but it looks like encryption stays on by default—so your cross-platform conversations are safer and more dependable.

Compatibility made a little leap. With iOS 26.5, non-Apple smartwatches can now get notifications, just like your Apple Watch does.

Live Activities can sync up with other wearables now. Plus, Apple’s testing out “proximity pairing”—basically, your iPhone will connect faster to wireless gadgets when they are close by, kind of like how AirPods pair.

For the nitty-gritty stuff: iPhones will auto-connect to accessories like Magic Keyboard over Bluetooth once they are plugged in, and transferring data from iPhone to Android is now a bit smoother. You can pick which message attachments to move over, making the jump between platforms way less annoying.

All in all, iOS 26.5 beta 1 brings fresh upgrades that make your iPhone more secure, more connected, and a bit smarter with how it handles your day-to-day.