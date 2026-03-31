India vs Hong Kong: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier clash on TV and stream online?

Kochi:

India will host Hong Kong in their final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on March 31. The Khalid Jamil side is already out of contention, having accumulated just two points in five matches. They have failed to win any of their matches, including a defeat to Bangladesh in November.

They now play Hong Kong, who picked up a narrow 1-0 win over the Blue Tigers in June 2025. Leading up to the match, the Indian players would be fresh in comparison to the Hong Kong team, as the Indian Super League (ISL) began just over a month ago. The match will also see the debut of Ryan Williams, who recently switched his nationality to India.

“The first was getting the Indian passport in my hand, which took a lot longer than we would have liked, and then, being eligible to play now. As long as I’m fit, and I’m playing well — scoring goals, assisting and making a difference in the team — any chance that I get to put the Indian jersey on, I’ll take it,” Williams told Sportstar before the match.

Head coach Jamil, in the meantime, has marked it an important fixture. Since taking over, the Indian team have suffered heavily in this competition and the match against Hong Kong could mean a fresh start.

India vs Hong Kong Broadcast Details

When is India vs Hong Kong match?

India vs Hong Kong will be played on Tuesday, March 31.

At what time does the India vs Hong Kong match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Hong Kong match being played?

The India vs Hong Kong football match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where can you watch the India vs Hong Kong match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Hong Kong won’t be broadcast live on TV.

Where can you watch the India vs Hong Kong match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Hong Kong football match online on FanCode.