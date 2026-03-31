IndiGo names William Walsh as CEO after Pieter Elbers' exit over flight cancellation fiasco

New Delhi:

IndiGo named former British Airways boss William Walsh as its new chief executive officer (CEO), weeks after Pieter Elbers stepped down following backlash over the airline's flight cancellations fiasco.

"Mr. Walsh (popularly known as Willie) is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling)," an official statement from the airline read.

"I am thrilled that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines. His experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever-evolving and competitive international aviation environment. His appointment will mark a new chapter for IndiGo, as it continues its journey in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world," said Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo’s Chairman.

Delighted to lead IndiGo: William Walsh

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment. The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Walsh on his appointment as IndiGo boss.

IndiGo fiasco

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, has announced his resignation 18 months before the end of his term. His departure comes in the wake of widespread flight cancellations that affected thousands of passengers in India and abroad.

The cancellations in December 2025, reportedly caused by a pilot shortage linked to flight duty time limitation norms, left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the country.