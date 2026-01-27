Vivo X200T launched in India with ZEISS cameras, Dimensity 9400+ and 6200mAh battery Vivo X200T will be launched as a premium ZEISS-powered imaging device, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, a 6200mAh battery with fast charging and OriginOS 6, positioning it as a strong value flagship in the Rs 60,000 price segment.

New Delhi:

Vivo India, one of the popular smartphone brands, has just unleashed the new X200T smartphone in the Indian market, a high-end flagship built for people who want solid performance and serious camera chops. It’s made right here in India, keeping Vivo’s focus on giving Indian buyers real value and smart innovation.

Variants and price in India

You will get two options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 59,999

The other is up to 512GB for Rs 69,999

Users will get two colour options – Stellar Black or Seaside Lilac.

The sale for the device will start on February 3 via Vivo’s official site, Flipkart and in retail stores.

Features of Vivo X200T

Talking about the camera, the X200T comes with the ZEISS partnership. The handset comes with a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto camera with a 70mm lens, built for crisp portraits, sharp city scenes, and clean background blur—especially between 3× and 10× zoom.

There is also 100x HyperZoom, telephoto macro up to 20x, the ZEISS Portrait Lens Package, and Motion Freeze for snapping moving subjects. Rounding things out, you get a 50MP ZEISS main camera with OIS and special T* coating, plus a 50MP ultra-wide for group shots. Selfies? There’s a 32MP front camera ready to go.

Software/Processor

On the software side, Vivo’s loaded up the X200T with AI photography extras—ZEISS Style Portrait, film-inspired live photo portraits, AI weather filters, and a new AI Holi effect that’s perfect for festival shots.

Processor

Performance is top-notch, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, speedy LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. There’s even a huge vapour chamber to keep things cool, so gaming and multitasking won’t slow you down.

OS, battery and life

Out of the box, it runs OriginOS 6 with smooth animations, smart productivity tools, and better security. Vivo promises 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches, which is pretty generous. The battery’s huge—6200 mAh—with 90 W fast charging and 40 W wireless charging to top it up quickly.

Where and how to buy?

If you are planning to buy the new Vivo device in India, then there are launch offers which could let you avail better add-on discounts: