Vivo T4 Pro teased for India launch: Flipkart sale, 3x Periscope zoom and AI camera features Vivo T4 Pro is confirmed to be available on Flipkart and set to feature a golden finish, 3x periscope zoom, AI camera features, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Expected under Rs. 30,000, it will succeed the Vivo T3 Pro with notable upgrades in design and performance.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Vivo T4 Pro smartphone in India. The teaser, posted on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, showcases the phone’s rear design and confirms that it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. This model will succeed last year’s Vivo T3 Pro and is expected to bring significant upgrades in design and performance.

First Look and Key Design Details

The teaser reveals a golden finish on the Vivo T4 Pro with a pill-shaped camera island. The phone features a 3x periscope zoom lens and carries the “Tele Lens” branding, indicating a strong focus on telephoto photography. Vivo has also confirmed AI-powered camera enhancements to improve photography and video quality.

Flipkart availability

Flipkart has created a dedicated ‘Coming Soon’ microsite for the Vivo T4 Pro, confirming its online sale through the e-commerce giant. The handset will join the Vivo T4 5G lineup, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4 Lite 5G, T4R 5G, and T4x 5G models in India.

Expected specifications

While Vivo has not disclosed the full specs yet, leaks suggest that the Vivo T4 Pro may come with the followings:

It features a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset For photography, it features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter, a 3x periscope telephoto lens

As per the given specifications for the upcoming phone, it is indicated as a strong mid-range device which is aiming at photography enthusiasts.

Comparison with the predecessor: Vivo T3 Pro

The Vivo T3 Pro, which was launched in August 2024 at Rs. 24,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), featured:

A 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset Protected by an IP64-rated build Features a dual rear camera with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging

The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to bring improved performance, display quality, and zoom capabilities, while likely being priced under Rs. 30,000 in India.