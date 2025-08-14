Vivo T4 Pro teased for India launch: Flipkart sale, 3x Periscope zoom and AI camera features

Vivo has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Vivo T4 Pro smartphone in India. The teaser, posted on the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, showcases the phone’s rear design and confirms that it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. This model will succeed last year’s Vivo T3 Pro and is expected to bring significant upgrades in design and performance.
First Look and Key Design Details
The teaser reveals a golden finish on the Vivo T4 Pro with a pill-shaped camera island. The phone features a 3x periscope zoom lens and carries the “Tele Lens” branding, indicating a strong focus on telephoto photography. Vivo has also confirmed AI-powered camera enhancements to improve photography and video quality.
Flipkart availability
Flipkart has created a dedicated ‘Coming Soon’ microsite for the Vivo T4 Pro, confirming its online sale through the e-commerce giant. The handset will join the Vivo T4 5G lineup, which already includes the Vivo T4 5G, T4 Lite 5G, T4R 5G, and T4x 5G models in India.
Expected specifications
While Vivo has not disclosed the full specs yet, leaks suggest that the Vivo T4 Pro may come with the followings:
- It features a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution
- It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
- For photography, it features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter, a 3x periscope telephoto lens
As per the given specifications for the upcoming phone, it is indicated as a strong mid-range device which is aiming at photography enthusiasts.
Comparison with the predecessor: Vivo T3 Pro
The Vivo T3 Pro, which was launched in August 2024 at Rs. 24,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), featured:
- A 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display
- Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
- Protected by an IP64-rated build
- Features a dual rear camera with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor
- On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter
- It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging
The Vivo T4 Pro is expected to bring improved performance, display quality, and zoom capabilities, while likely being priced under Rs. 30,000 in India.
