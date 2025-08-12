Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale Live: iPhones from Rs 42490, MacBooks from Rs 69490 and more

Vijay Sales, one of the leading omni-channel electronics retail chains, has kicked off its Mega Freedom Sale in celebration of Independence Day. The new sale offers massive discounts across categories for both in-store and online. The sale is live across 140+ outlets and on the official website of the company and will last till August 17 (2025).
Sale’s duration and offers
The Mega Freedom Sale will offer exclusive price drops on premium gadgets, home appliances, wearables and entertainment devices. Customers can enjoy deals both offline and online from now on, until 17th August 2025.
Best offers and deals
Apple products:
- iPhones from Rs 42,490 onwards
- MacBooks from Rs 69,490 onwards
- iPads from Rs 30,100 onwards
All the offers come with an instant bank discount on ICICI and SBI cards
Home appliances:
- QLED TVs from Rs 10,990 onwards
- Microwaves from Rs 4,999 onwards
- Washing machines from Rs 8,990 onwards
- Air conditioners from Rs 26,490 onwards
Audio and wearables:
- Audio devices starting at Rs 299
- Smartwatches starting from Rs 999
Work essentials:
- Laptops from Rs 25,490
- Smartphones from Rs 6,499
Best highlight offer: Apple Inc.
For Apple fans, iPhones starting at Rs 42,490 with instant bank discounts stand out as one of the most attractive deals, making premium tech more accessible than ever.
Best gadget on sale: MacBook
The MacBook (starting at Rs 69,490) offers top-tier performance for creative professionals and students, making it one of the most valuable picks in the sale.
Best bank offer: American Express
American Express cardholders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 20,000 on EMI transactions above Rs 25,000, which will be valid only from August 13 to 17 (2025).
Loyalty rewards
Shoppers who have already enrolled in the MyVS loyalty program can earn 0.75 per cent back in points (Rs 1 per point), which are redeemable in-store as well as the online store.