Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale Live: iPhones from Rs 42490, MacBooks from Rs 69490 and more Highlight deals include iPhones from Rs 42,490, MacBooks from Rs 69,490, and QLED TVs from Rs 10,990, along with the best bank offer of up to Rs 20,000 off for American Express cardholders.

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales, one of the leading omni-channel electronics retail chains, has kicked off its Mega Freedom Sale in celebration of Independence Day. The new sale offers massive discounts across categories for both in-store and online. The sale is live across 140+ outlets and on the official website of the company and will last till August 17 (2025).

Sale’s duration and offers

The Mega Freedom Sale will offer exclusive price drops on premium gadgets, home appliances, wearables and entertainment devices. Customers can enjoy deals both offline and online from now on, until 17th August 2025.

Best offers and deals

Apple products:

iPhones from Rs 42,490 onwards

MacBooks from Rs 69,490 onwards

iPads from Rs 30,100 onwards

All the offers come with an instant bank discount on ICICI and SBI cards

Home appliances:

QLED TVs from Rs 10,990 onwards

Microwaves from Rs 4,999 onwards

Washing machines from Rs 8,990 onwards

Air conditioners from Rs 26,490 onwards

Audio and wearables:

Audio devices starting at Rs 299

Smartwatches starting from Rs 999

Work essentials:

Laptops from Rs 25,490

Smartphones from Rs 6,499

Best highlight offer: Apple Inc.

For Apple fans, iPhones starting at Rs 42,490 with instant bank discounts stand out as one of the most attractive deals, making premium tech more accessible than ever.

Best gadget on sale: MacBook

The MacBook (starting at Rs 69,490) offers top-tier performance for creative professionals and students, making it one of the most valuable picks in the sale.

Best bank offer: American Express

American Express cardholders can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 20,000 on EMI transactions above Rs 25,000, which will be valid only from August 13 to 17 (2025).

Loyalty rewards

Shoppers who have already enrolled in the MyVS loyalty program can earn 0.75 per cent back in points (Rs 1 per point), which are redeemable in-store as well as the online store.