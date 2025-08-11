MakeMyTrip’s Multilingual AI travel assistant launched: Assistant to Revolutionise travel booking in India MakeMyTrip’s Multilingual GenAI Trip Planning Assistant marks a major milestone in India’s travel industry. By enabling end-to-end, voice-and-text-driven trip planning in both English and Hindi (with more languages on the way), the platform is set to democratise travel booking for millions.

New Delhi:

MakeMyTrip, one of the leading online travel booking platforms, has launched its GenAI-enabled Trip Planning Assistant, bringing a new era of conversational and inclusive travel booking. The tool, which has been built as a significant upgrade to the company’s AI agent ‘Myra’, will assist users through the entire travel journey, from destination discovery and itinerary creation to booking and post-sales support.

The feature is currently live in English and Hindi in beta mode. The assistant aims to break language barriers and enable more Indians, especially those uncomfortable with English, to confidently book travel. More Indian languages will be added soon after the system is fine-tuned with user feedback.

Key features of the GenAI trip planning assistant

Conversational assistance: Users can interact via voice or text, making it easy to plan trips without navigating complex menus. Complex Query handling: Responds to open-ended travel questions like “Where can I go in August for a relaxing holiday with my kids?” or “Mujhe Udaipur mein 3-star hotel 3500 ke budget mein chahiye.” Real-time booking: Moves from inspiration to confirmed booking in a single conversation—bridging a gap that most global AI platforms don’t address. Multimodal inputs: Accepts text, voice, image, and video queries. Specialised AI agents: Covers all major travel categories—flights, hotels, holidays, ground transport, visas, and forex.

(Image Source : MMT MYRA)MMT Myra

The main highlight: Accessibility for all

The biggest win for Indian users is regional language accessibility. Starting with Hindi, the assistant is designed to reach the Bharat heartland, where English-based travel apps often fall short. By enabling bookings in users’ native languages, MakeMyTrip is opening digital travel booking to millions who have been underserved by tech platforms.

How it works for Indian travellers

With this AI assistant, travellers can:

Ask questions in Hindi or English. Get personalised recommendations based on real-time pricing, availability, and relevance. Edit itineraries mid-conversation. Book without switching interfaces. Access post-sales support within the same chat flow.

Technical capabilities and innovation

According to Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip, the assistant uses custom language models, semantic search, and a multi-agent AI framework that collaborates across categories. It’s capable of planning, scheduling, and verifying details in real time—making it one of the most ambitious tech builds in the company’s history.

Competition and industry impact

Globally, AI-powered travel assistants like Google’s Bard integration with Search and Expedia’s AI tools are emerging. However, MakeMyTrip’s approach is unique—offering a full conversational journey from query to booking in multiple Indian languages, backed by a deep understanding of the local travel market.