BGMI redeem codes for August 11: Unlock the exclusive Bento Love Backpack

Krafton India has released the 13th wave of BGMI redeem codes, featuring the exclusive Bento Love backpack. Each code is valid until September 12, 2025, and limited to 10 users. Players should redeem early via the official BGMI website to secure rewards.

BGMI
BGMI Image Source : BGMI
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Krafton India has unveiled the 13th batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (commonly known as BGMI by the players). This new set of codes includes 50 unique codes, offering exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, upgrade materials and this time, the limited-edition Bento Love backpack.

BGMI Code: Validity and number of usage

These codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and the players who look forward to redeeming them should be fast enough, as each code is limited to just 10 users. Any codes acquired from unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.

Active BGMI redeem codes: August 11 (2025)

Here’s the complete list of official redeem codes released today:

  1. DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND
  2. DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4
  3. DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC
  4. DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P
  5. DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF
  6. DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW
  7. DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB
  8. DUZIZUK7F5679DT8
  9. DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN
  10. DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ
  11. DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA
  12. DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH
  13. DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX
  14. DUZOZVXDH667P4SP
  15. DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW
  16. DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA
  17. DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB
  18. DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM
  19. DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD
  20. DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P
  21. DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP
  22. DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G
  23. DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV
  24. DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN
  25. DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8
  26. DUZBFZHGH967F9AG
  27. DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7
  28. DUZBHZCAW33CER8C
  29. DUZBIZERF97HJUGS
  30. DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN
  31. DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48
  32. DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP
  33. DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ
  34. DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB
  35. DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU
  36. DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX
  37. DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH
  38. DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM
  39. DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD
  40. DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT
  41. DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP
  42. DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8
  43. DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD
  44. DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G
  45. DUZCDZMURC43URE8
  46. DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9
  47. DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V
  48. DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ
  49. DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE
  50. DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF

How to redeem BGMI codes

  1. Visit the official BGMI redemption page.
  2. Enter your in-game character ID.
  3. Type the redemption code and complete the captcha.
  4. Submit and look for the confirmation message: "Code redeemed successfully".
  5. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  1. Only 10 users per code
  2. These codes are on a first-come, first-served basis.
  3. One code per account per day.
  4. Rewards must be claimed within 7 days of receiving in-game mail.
  5. Codes expire September 12, 2025.
  6. Guest accounts are ineligible, too.

What is BGMI?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.

It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.

