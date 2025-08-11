BGMI redeem codes for August 11: Unlock the exclusive Bento Love Backpack

Krafton India has unveiled the 13th batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (commonly known as BGMI by the players). This new set of codes includes 50 unique codes, offering exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, upgrade materials and this time, the limited-edition Bento Love backpack.
BGMI Code: Validity and number of usage
These codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and the players who look forward to redeeming them should be fast enough, as each code is limited to just 10 users. Any codes acquired from unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.
Active BGMI redeem codes: August 11 (2025)
Here’s the complete list of official redeem codes released today:
- DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND
- DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4
- DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC
- DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P
- DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF
- DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW
- DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB
- DUZIZUK7F5679DT8
- DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN
- DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ
- DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA
- DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH
- DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX
- DUZOZVXDH667P4SP
- DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW
- DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA
- DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB
- DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM
- DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD
- DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P
- DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP
- DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G
- DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV
- DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN
- DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8
- DUZBFZHGH967F9AG
- DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7
- DUZBHZCAW33CER8C
- DUZBIZERF97HJUGS
- DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN
- DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48
- DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP
- DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ
- DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB
- DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU
- DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX
- DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH
- DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM
- DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD
- DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT
- DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP
- DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8
- DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD
- DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G
- DUZCDZMURC43URE8
- DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9
- DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V
- DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ
- DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE
- DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Type the redemption code and complete the captcha.
- Submit and look for the confirmation message: "Code redeemed successfully".
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Only 10 users per code
- These codes are on a first-come, first-served basis.
- One code per account per day.
- Rewards must be claimed within 7 days of receiving in-game mail.
- Codes expire September 12, 2025.
- Guest accounts are ineligible, too.
What is BGMI?
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.
It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.
