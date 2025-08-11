BGMI redeem codes for August 11: Unlock the exclusive Bento Love Backpack Krafton India has released the 13th wave of BGMI redeem codes, featuring the exclusive Bento Love backpack. Each code is valid until September 12, 2025, and limited to 10 users. Players should redeem early via the official BGMI website to secure rewards.

New Delhi:

Krafton India has unveiled the 13th batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (commonly known as BGMI by the players). This new set of codes includes 50 unique codes, offering exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, upgrade materials and this time, the limited-edition Bento Love backpack.

BGMI Code: Validity and number of usage

These codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and the players who look forward to redeeming them should be fast enough, as each code is limited to just 10 users. Any codes acquired from unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.

Active BGMI redeem codes: August 11 (2025)

Here’s the complete list of official redeem codes released today:

DUZBZ8QMPDEU8JND DUZCZPUUTAGPW7N4 DUZDZNPS7Q9N5XDC DUZEZC88MPH5JT7P DUZFZJJX6VS8QEUF DUZGZFB3DCA7NMRW DUZHZDGBQUEXJJDB DUZIZUK7F5679DT8 DUZJZN76RQRG7EEN DUZKZNE99MP7T6QJ DUZLZNENXK8EFGUA DUZMZNS8UAWSGCFH DUZNZVAX8QR9NBFX DUZOZVXDH667P4SP DUZPZHTGTPMW5NDW DUZQZ9B53T3HDNFA DUZRZ69VVNQF4AMB DUZVZ6JTU37NJWEM DUZTZKGHUJRW99JD DUZUZM7MJKEPTB9P DUZBAZA9KGRRTNJP DUZBBZEESKWKBQ8G DUZBCZGSSW8SGSSV DUZBDZ9VGE8M7QTN DUZBEZFJAWRW3AE8 DUZBFZHGH967F9AG DUZBGZBM3JS38VK7 DUZBHZCAW33CER8C DUZBIZERF97HJUGS DUZBJZED3BEVV5RN DUZBKZSXRC8TMS48 DUZBLZWFMU4DXNPP DUZBMZGSGXCDWCNJ DUZBNZ4M7SSCAXJB DUZBOZEBR9U3PCJU DUZBPZ97QS5T4VRX DUZBQZGKBRFSD7MH DUZBRZ36UXS8BFDM DUZBVZFE36ATEBRD DUZBTZD48EX3JVQT DUZBUZK4DKRXXFNP DUZCAZR9VE3RU7V8 DUZCBZX7EW8KW8TD DUZCCZ8QRKMH367G DUZCDZMURC43URE8 DUZCEZWXJKJE9FT9 DUZCFZCXQ975GS9V DUZCGZMMJCEPATEQ DUZCHZ8NEKK9NDDE DUZCIZDCMUTHNSBF

How to redeem BGMI codes

Visit the official BGMI redemption page. Enter your in-game character ID. Type the redemption code and complete the captcha. Submit and look for the confirmation message: "Code redeemed successfully". Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

Only 10 users per code These codes are on a first-come, first-served basis. One code per account per day. Rewards must be claimed within 7 days of receiving in-game mail. Codes expire September 12, 2025. Guest accounts are ineligible, too.

What is BGMI?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.

It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.