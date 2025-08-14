iPhone 17 launch event tipped for September 9: India sales likely from September 19 The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch on September 9, 2025, with the event announcement likely on August 26. Apple may open pre-orders on September 12, and sales could begin on September 19. The lineup will include four models- iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.

New Delhi:

Apple, one of the leading names in the premium handset segment, is reportedly gearing up for its annual launch event, which usually takes place in September of every year. The company is expected to unveil the much-talked-about iPhone 17 series along with other Apple accessories. The new lineup is rumoured to include four models this time- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While Apple has yet not officially confirm the date, as per the past launch patterns and fresh leaks, the event might happen on the same date as it was in the previous year.

Possible iPhone 17 series: Launch date

According to multiple reports which are already floating around, Apple is likely to hold its launch event on September 9, 2025. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman further suggested earlier that the launch could happen somewhere between September 8 and September 12 (2025). It will give Apple’s tradition of holding events on Tuesdays after Labour Day, September 9, seems the most probable date.

How Apple usually announces its September events

Apple generally announces its September event about two weeks before the launch. For example:

In 2022, the iPhone 14 event was announced on August 24 and held on September 7. In 2023, the iPhone 15 event was announced on August 29, with the launch on September 12. Last year, the iPhone 16 event was announced on August 26, with the launch on September 9.

If Apple follows this trend again, we could see the iPhone 17 launch event announcement on August 26, 2025.

Expected pre-order and sale dates for India

Based on previous years, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series could open on September 12, just three days after the event. The phones may officially go on sale from September 19, with early buyers possibly receiving shipments on the same day.

Rare delay in the past

Apple’s upcoming event has been consistent for over a decade, with the only major exception being in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the iPhone 12 launch to October.

While all current information is based on leaks and past trends, the launch is now less than a month away. Apple is expected to officially reveal the date for its September event very soon. For Indian buyers, this means the countdown to the iPhone 17 series has officially.