Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series launch in India with massive 7,000mAh battery, fast charging

ppo introduced its new K13 Turbo series in India on August 11. The newly launched smartphone series features two models: the K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro. Both phones share a similar design and many core features, with a few key differences in their hardware. A notable feature is their robust water resistance ratings of IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9. The series was first launched in the Chinese market last month.

Oppo K13 Turbo India price and availability

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G comes in two storage variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 29,999

This model is available in Purple, White, and Midnight Maverick colours, and will go on sale starting August 18.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is also offered in two configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 37,999

12GB RAM + 256GB at Rs 39,999

The Pro model's first sale is scheduled for August 15 at 12 PM. It will be available in Midnine Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Night colours. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on their purchase.

Oppo K13 Turbo vs K13 Turbo Pro specifications

Both phones feature a large 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.

The standard Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro steps up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both devices run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

In the camera department, both models are equipped with a dual rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, they both have a 16MP front-facing camera.

A key highlight is the massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, ensuring both phones can be fully charged very quickly. For connectivity, both models support Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC.

