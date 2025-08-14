Instagram Friend Map feature launched in India: How to use it, benefits and big safety warnings Instagram’s new ‘Friend Map’ will let users share real-time locations with friends to plan meetups and discover hangouts. While Meta promotes it as a fun, social tool, experts warn of serious privacy and safety risks, including stalking, profiling, and potential data breaches.

New Delhi:

Instagram, a photo and short-format video platform owned by Meta, has quietly launched a new feature called ‘Friend Map’. The new tool will enable users to see where their friends are in real-time, share hangout spots and discover common meeting places. The feature resembles what we found in Snapchat, specifically the Snap Map. While designed to facilitate social interactions, it has already sparked concerns about privacy and safety.

Friend Maps: Idea behind it

Meta says that the new Friend Map feature aims at helping friends connect offline, discover local places together, and make meetups more spontaneous. It is presented as a fun, social feature that strengthens personal connections. But it could also be used as a stalking feature for the people you follow.

Main highlights of the Friend Map feature on Instagram

Real-time location sharing: See friends’ locations when they have opted in. App and content-based location tracking: Logs recent locations when you open Instagram and when you tag locations in posts or stories. Location history: Over time, repeated check-ins can reveal travel patterns and frequented places. Integration with Meta services: Works across Meta’s infrastructure, linking with Facebook and Messenger data.

How to use the feature on your phone?

Enable Friend Map in Instagram’s Messages, and there, visit the ‘Map section’. Adjust location-sharing settings to choose who can see you. You can share your location with friends or turn it off completely.

Availability

The feature is rolling out gradually across countries, including India. Since it’s opt-in, you will not appear on the map unless you enable it in settings.

How will this feature help users?

Easier to plan meetups with friends nearby.

Discover shared hangouts and trending local spots.

A more interactive and social Instagram experience.

Safety and security concerns

While Friend Map can be convenient, security experts warn of major risks:

Physical safety risks: Stalking, harassment, or revealing when you’re away from home. Digital exploitation: Data can be used for targeted ads, scams, and profiling. Breach risks: Meta’s past data leaks make stored location data an attractive target for hackers.

Meta stores this information without end-to-end encryption, meaning the company (and potentially cybercriminals) could access your location history.

Meta’s vision for Instagram

Meta sees Instagram not just as a photo-sharing app, but as a hub for social interaction and real-world connections. By integrating location data into its ecosystem, Meta aims to make Instagram more engaging, while also enhancing targeted advertising capabilities. However, this vision also raises questions about where the line should be drawn between convenience and privacy.