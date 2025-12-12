Vivo new mid-budget phone with iPhone 17 styling launching soon The Vivo X200T is expected to launch in India soon as the third model in the X200 series, offering powerful features and a design rumored to resemble the iPhone 17.

Vivo is reportedly planning the launch of a new phone in India that resembles the design of the iPhone 17. This Vivo model is expected to be offered in the mid-budget price range and could launch early this year. Part of the Vivo X200 series, this phone is anticipated to feature a large 6000mAh battery, powerful cameras, and a stylish design. Previously, the company launched the X200 and X200 FE models in this series in India.

This upcoming Vivo phone is expected to be named the X200T. According to leaks from Smartprix, the phone is anticipated to be launched in the last week of January. Although the company has already launched the flagship Vivo X300 series in India, the Vivo X200T is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000. The other two models in this series fall in the Rs 50,000 range. While no details on the X200T's specific features have been confirmed yet, its appearance is rumoured to be similar to the Vivo X200 FE.

Vivo X200 FE (predecessor) features

For reference, here are the key specifications of the existing Vivo X200 FE model:

Feature Specification Display 6.31-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Brightness Up to 5000 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Memory/Storage Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage Battery Powerful 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging Durability IP68 and IP69 ratings Rear Cameras Triple setup: 50MP main OIS camera, 8MP secondary camera, 50MP periscope camera Front Camera 50MP for selfies and video calling OS FuntouchOS based on Android 15

Vivo X300 Series

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, the new flagship models from the X300 Series, have launched in India. These smartphones, which debuted globally last month, are notably powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and share a 50-megapixel front camera. Vivo is providing several attractive introductory benefits with these smartphones.

