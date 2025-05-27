Union Minister Scindia reveals when satellite internet service will roll out in India Union Minister Scindia participated in the launch of the Sanchar Mitra Scheme and unveiled the theme for the India Mobile Congress 2025.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the Sanchar Mitra Scheme, which aims to enhance the connection between the telecom sector and the citizens. During the event, when questioned about the timelines for operational satellite communication services in India, Scindia indicated that it would be up to individual companies to chart their own course once licenses are issued and spectrum allocation is conducted according to regulations. He clarified that the government’s responsibility is to provide licenses once companies meet the required conditions, confirming that two companies already have done so, while a third is nearing completion.

Scindia reiterated the government’s commitment to issue licenses to compliant companies and highlighted that the allocation of spectrum would depend on regulatory frameworks established by TRAI. He noted the importance of companies determining their paths following these allocations.

India Mobile Congress 2025 theme launched

Scindia also introduced the theme "Innovate to Transform" for the upcoming 9th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2025, scheduled for October 2025. He emphasised that India is positioning itself as a hub for designing, solving, and scaling technological advancements.

The India Mobile Congress 2025, slated for October 8-11, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, with more than 400 exhibitors and partners participating along with over 7,000 global delegates.

The event, organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, will also feature the flagship startup program, ASPIRE, which aims to connect over 500 startups with more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators, and VCs for mentorship, live pitching sessions, and networking opportunities. Additionally, IMC, recognized as Asia’s largest digital technology forum, is anticipated to host over 800 speakers across more than 100 conference sessions.

