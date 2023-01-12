Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter working on in-app currency to help creators earn

Twitter working on in-app currency to help creators earn

A researcher said that the coins will allow the user to support creators who Tweet great content and unused coins will be kept in balance. The new coin feature will enable the creators to make money on the micro-blogging platform.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 12, 2023 17:36 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter is reportedly working to launch its new in-app currency 'Coins', which will enable the creators to make money on the micro-blogging platform. 

This new feature was spotted by app researchers Jane Manchun Wong and Nima Owji, who shared it on the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

 

The screenshot posted by both researchers mentioned, "Coins allow you to support creators who Tweet great content. Unused coins are kept in your balance."

Wrong wrote, "Twitter is working on Coins purchasing screen."

ALSO READ: Online dating apps providing in-app tips to avoid romance scams: Know more

 

Related Stories
Musk poll result: 57% of people wants him to step down from Twitter

Musk poll result: 57% of people wants him to step down from Twitter

Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

Twitter to expand political ads on the platform soon: Know more

Twitter to expand political ads on the platform soon: Know more

What is wrong with Twitter? 200 mn users' data leaked and sold for $200K on Dark Web

What is wrong with Twitter? 200 mn users' data leaked and sold for $200K on Dark Web

Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked, actor warns 'don't engage with anything...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked, actor warns 'don't engage with anything...'

Drug lord El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico, netizens say 'Narcos new season is coming'

Drug lord El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico, netizens say 'Narcos new season is coming'

New Twitter UI with long-format tweets to launch in February

New Twitter UI with long-format tweets to launch in February

Twitter to sell inactive usernames via online auctions: Know-more

Twitter to sell inactive usernames via online auctions: Know-more

"Twitter is also working on a 'Coins' menu item that takes you to the purchase screen," she added.

On the other hand, Owji said, "It seems to be an in-app currency to support the creators. I didn't find anything that relates it to *crypto* currency."

Owji had also mentioned last month that the company was working on 'Coins'. However, it is still unclear when the platform will launch this new in-app feature. Meanwhile, Wong had earlier mentioned that the company was working on a new feature called 'Tweet Awards.'

According to the image shared by the developer Wong in the last week, users could purchase gifts for one coin to 5,000 coins. It might be possible that Twitter would get a cut of revenue generated from coin purchases.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News