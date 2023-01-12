Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft is reportedly moving some 'Microsoft Team' features to its new Premium edition. The Premium Microsoft Team feature will translate captions, custom Together Mode scenes and virtual appointment options.

Teams Premium has been available as a 30-day trial since last month, as per The Verge report.

The tech giant revealed the changes in a licensing guide update late last month and mentioned that "some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium licenses" after the Premium edition launches fully in February.

However, after the launch of Premium, the company will keep the features in the standard Microsoft Teams service for 30 days.

"After the 30-day grace period, users will lose access to features previously available in Teams without the Teams Premium add-on, unless the admin purchases and assigns Teams Premium licenses for their users," explained Microsoft in its licensing update.

The Premium Teams subscription will offer artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart features like:

Live translations

Custom meeting branding

Advanced meeting protections

Moreover, the add-on will give businesses the choice to prevent users from recording meetings and copying text from the meeting chat or protecting sensitive content with watermarks and labels during meetings.

Teams Premium is expected to be priced at $10 per user per month, however, the full pricing will be revealed next month, the report said.

