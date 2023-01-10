Why is Instagram removing the shopping tab from the home feed?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram, a social networking platform has announced that it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month. ALSO READ: This WhatsApp feature will let you find groups via contact name: Know more

Moreover, the button to create a new post will move down, reports The Verge. However, the Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre of the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab.

The company also said that shopping will still be a part of the platform even without its shortcut on the home feed.



"You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across the feed, stories, reels, ads and more," the company said in its support page.

In September last year, the company started testing a main feed without a shopping button and said it wanted to "simplify the Instagram experience" for users, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta introduced new sharing features including 'Notes' on Instagram, that would help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

