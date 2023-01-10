Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Why is Instagram removing the shopping tab from the home feed?

Instagram has announced that it will be removing the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam
Published on: January 10, 2023
Instagram, a social networking platform has announced that it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month. ALSO READ: This WhatsApp feature will let you find groups via contact name: Know more

 

Moreover, the button to create a new post will move down, reports The Verge. However, the Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre of the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab. ALSO READ: Instagram Update: Users will be informed when their posts are blocked

 

The company also said that shopping will still be a part of the platform even without its shortcut on the home feed. 

ALSO READ: How to regain your hacked account access on Instagram?- All you need to know

 

"You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across the feed, stories, reels, ads and more," the company said in its support page.

In September last year, the company started testing a main feed without a shopping button and said it wanted to "simplify the Instagram experience" for users, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta introduced new sharing features including 'Notes' on Instagram, that would help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

